Satisfactory is a first-person open-world factory building game with a dash of exploration and combat. Play alone or with friends, explore an alien planet, create multi-story factories, and enter conveyor belt heaven!

why early access?

Satisfactory is a big and complex game that can be expanded and refined for a very long time and we believe that there is a community of factory builders out in the world that would love to join us to create this beast of a game together.