Satisfactory is a first-person open-world factory building game with a dash of exploration and combat. Play alone or with friends, explore an alien planet, create multi-story factories, and enter conveyor belt heaven!
why early access?
Satisfactory is a big and complex game that can be expanded and refined for a very long time and we believe that there is a community of factory builders out in the world that would love to join us to create this beast of a game together.
Construct
Conquer nature by building massive factories across the land. Expand wherever and however you want. The planet is filled with valuable natural resources just waiting to be utilized. As an employee of FICSIT it’s your duty to make sure they come to good use.
Explore & Exploit
Venture on expeditions to search for new materials and be sure to put everything to good use. Nature is yours to harvest! You have vehicles, jetpacks, jump pads and more at your disposal to make the exploration easier. Equip the proper safety gear as well, just in case you run into the local wildlife.
Automate
Construct your factories with gracious perfection or build intricate webs of conveyor belts to supply all your needs. Automate trucks and trains to reach your faraway outposts and be sure to handle liquids properly by transporting them in pipes. It’s all about minimizing manual labour!
Key Features:
Co-op
Build a factory yourself or share the joy with your friends. Up to you!
Customisation
Customize your factory to your own liking. Build at high altitudes or over wide plains, there is almost no limits in the making of your tailor-made factory.
Open World
Explore the huge (30km2) alien planet that is Massage-2(AB)b with its unique fauna and creatures.
Factory Building
Experience building a huge factory from a first-person perspective. Automate and optimize it to perfection for your personal satisfaction.
Vehicles
Travel the world with class. Use jump pads, factory carts, jump packs, hypertubes, trucks or trains. The choice is yours!
